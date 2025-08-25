Co Tyrone anglers benefit from 'fantastic project' to improve access and safety on river bank
Cookstown Angling Club launched its Safety on the Riverbank Project, thanks to a generous grant of £19,500 from Awards for All.
DUP Councillor Wesley Brown said he had the pleasure of working alongside Ryan McGeown and the dedicated members of the Club.
"Recently, I was joined by my colleagues Keith Buchanan MLA and Cllr Eva Cahoon - Cookstown to meet with the group and hear more about their inspiring project,” he said. “Riverbank Project — a fantastic initiative that will enhance accessibility and safety for all anglers.
"The funding will support: battery-operated tools for maintenance and safety, Installation of styles for easier access, a pontoon designed for disabled anglers, and fishing kits to encourage participation and skill-building.
“This project is a testament to what can be achieved when passion for the outdoors meets a commitment to inclusion and community wellbeing.”