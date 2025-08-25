Co Tyrone anglers benefit from 'fantastic project' to improve access and safety on river bank

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
A Co Tyrone angling club has been praised for its intitative to improve access and safety for anglers.

Cookstown Angling Club launched its Safety on the Riverbank Project, thanks to a generous grant of £19,500 from Awards for All.

Most Popular

DUP Councillor Wesley Brown said he had the pleasure of working alongside Ryan McGeown and the dedicated members of the Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Ireland's oldest fair returns to Ballycastle - the Ould Lammas Fair starts off w...
Councillor Wesley Brown, second from left, with Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and Cllr Eva Cahoon with members of Cookstown Angling Club. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Councillor Wesley Brown, second from left, with Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and Cllr Eva Cahoon with members of Cookstown Angling Club. Credit: Supplied

"Recently, I was joined by my colleagues Keith Buchanan MLA and Cllr Eva Cahoon - Cookstown to meet with the group and hear more about their inspiring project,” he said. “Riverbank Project — a fantastic initiative that will enhance accessibility and safety for all anglers.

"The funding will support: battery-operated tools for maintenance and safety, Installation of styles for easier access, a pontoon designed for disabled anglers, and fishing kits to encourage participation and skill-building.

“This project is a testament to what can be achieved when passion for the outdoors meets a commitment to inclusion and community wellbeing.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice