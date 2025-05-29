A Co Tyrone man who failed to supply a large shed to a woman after receiving thousands of pounds in payment, has been jailed for six months.

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Bell, from Woodburn Crescent in Dungannon, admitted a charge of fraud by false representation.

Describing Bell as "a conman", District Judge Francis Rafferty said this was something he had decided to do and had no intention of making the shed which had caused stress to the victim.

Bell was released on personal bail of £250 pending an appeal against the sentence.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that in early January 2023 the victim had contacted a local company she had seen online about supplying a large shed.

He said the cost of the shed was £11,500 and it was paid in three instalments.

The lawyer said when the shed was not supplied the woman contacted Bell "multiple times" and sent him emails.

Counsel said she believed the defendant was avoiding her and the injured party believed she had been the victim of a fraud.

When spoken to by police, Bell said he had been taking drugs at the time and could not recall the incident.

A defence lawyer pleaded with the court to give Bell more time to repay the money. He pointed out that it amounted to £11,000 and not £11,500.

The judge remarked that the defendant had only managed to come up with £500 to date.

He said it was typical of a conman to say "if he had more time he would pay".