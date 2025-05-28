'Historic milestone' for NI Fire & Rescue Service as new £50m training college is officially opened at Cookstown

A new £50 million training college for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was officially opened at Cookstown on Wednesday.

The opening of the facility at Desertcreat was attended by First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

Supported by the Northern Ireland Executive and the Department of Health, the facility which was completed at the end of 2024, offers ‘immersive training environments’ and specialist simulation spaces that reflect real-life emergency scenarios. Phase 2 of the facility includes a flood water rescue facility, a training warehouse, a call out village, a barn and slurry pit, a motorway infrastructure and an academic building.

Phase 1 of the college was completed in 2019 and included a tactical firefighting facility and training support building.

The new Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service training college at Cookstown which was officially opened on Wednesday | NIFRS

Speaking at the event, NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “Today marks a historic milestone for our Service. The college is revolutionising how we train and develop our people to meet the evolving needs of a modern day Fire & Rescue Service and build on the collaborative working with other emergency responders and statutory agencies.

"This is key to successful emergency incident intervention and resolution. The college fosters a culture of lifelong learning and marks the beginning of a new journey that will shape how we prepare, develop and support our people and our community.

“On behalf of NIFRS I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Northern Ireland Executive, Department of Health, Department of Finance, our Board, and all those who provided financial and strategic support to bring this vision to life. I would like to express thanks to those involved in the project from its very inception, who have worked tirelessly to turn that vision into a reality. Thank you for your unwavering dedication, passion and commitment to helping make Northern Ireland a safer place.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This new Learning and Development College is a state-of-the-art facility, providing world-class training experiences for our Fire and Rescue Service. And it is no less than our brave firefighters deserve; the people who, day and daily, selflessly confront dangerous situations to keep people safe and save lives.

“As well as being a real asset to the Mid Ulster area, it will stand as a centre of excellence that supports the safety of our whole community for many years to come.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “This new college will ensure our firefighters can develop the vital skills required to help those in need and to protect our communities in state-of-the-art facilities. It will ensure the brave men and women who pass through the doors are well equipped to save lives and protect property and the environment in the best and safest way possible.

“I want to congratulate all involved in this flagship project and to commend the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service for everything they do to keep people safe.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt described it as a landmark investment not just in the future of our Fire & Rescue Service, but in the safety and wellbeing of every community across Northern Ireland.