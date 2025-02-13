Co Tyrone contractor whose car ended up in a ditch loses his licence for a year

A Co Tyrone contractor whose car ended up in a ditch after leaving the road, has lost his licence for a year at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Patrick Cush, aged 40, from Tirnaskea Road, Pomeroy, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on January 14.

Prosecuting counsel said at around midnight, police received a report of a car being located in a hedge at Annaghquin Road, Dungannon.

The lawyer said on arrival at 12.30am, officers located the vehicle in a deep ditch and the defendant was standing nearby.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said Cush told police he had a few drinks and had taken a couple of sleeping tablets which may have caused him to fall asleep at the wheel.

Counsel said he later provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 59mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked the court to take into account the “very frank” manner in which the defendant had dealt with the police at the roadside.

Mr Atherton said Cush had undergone a traumatic period in his personal life, which has resulted in him having difficult sleeping and taking too much drink.

He stressed that no other road users had been involved in the incident and the defendant had not been injured himself.

The solicitor added that Cush is a contractor by occupation although he has been off work on sick leave.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said in the circumstances he would keep the disqualification to the minimum 12 months.