Co Tyrone factory worker four times legal alcohol limit fell asleep behind wheel of car, court told

A factory worker found asleep behind the wheel of a car in the Drumglass Way area of Dungannon, has lost his licence for three years.

Donatas Agintas, aged 43, from Gortnaglush Road, Dungannon, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for being in charge with excess alcohol in blood.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police came across the car on April 4 at 5.10pm, and officers noticed “an intense smell of intoxicating liquor” inside and saw empty cans of beer and a bottle of vodka in the footwell.

Agintas provided a blood specimen, which showed a reading of 320 mg per 100 mililitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 mg.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had been at a party in a house nearby, and left to sit in his friend's car where he fell asleep with the window down.

He added the defendant had a conviction for excess alcohol in 2021.