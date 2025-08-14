Co Tyrone man seriously injured in workplace accident raises £20,000 for Air Ambulance

A workplace accident that could have ended in tragedy has instead sparked a wave of gratitude and community support, raising over £20,000 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, funding an additional three days and potentially helping six future patients.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Brannigan from Galbally, Co Tyrone was seriously injured when metal fell and struck him on the head in October last year.

Having received details of the call through the 999 service, ambulance control immediately despatched an emergency crew to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident. On arrival at the scene, the emergency crew immediately set about providing critical initial treatment to Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the HEMS crew arrived some minutes later, they were able to anaesthetise Paul, to ensure a safe onward journey to the RVH. This clinical teamwork was instrumental in ensuring that Paul was able to, from that moment, begin his road to recovery.

Pictured from left are HEMS Doctor Aidan Cullen, Mr & Mrs Brannigan, Paul Brannigan, HEMS Paramedic Cailean Campbell & HEMS Pilot Rich Steele. Credit: Supplied

To show appreciation for the lifesaving care he received that day, an Irish music session fundraising night was held in Quinn’s Corner, Dungannon on 22nd March, with friends and family rallying together in support. The event raised an incredible £20,671 for Air Ambulance NI, helping to ensure the charity can continue flying the HEMS to deliver care across Northern Ireland.

Paul said: “I’m beyond grateful to be here today - and it’s all thanks to the fast response and incredible care from the air ambulance service. This fundraiser was a way for us to give something back, and we managed to raise £20,671 for Air Ambulance NI.

“It was so great to visit the base recently with my family, to handover our donation and speak to the medical team and thank them for their support that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m blown away by everyone’s generosity. A huge thank you goes out to my family, friends, and everyone who attended the event or supported us in any way - we can’t believe how generous people have been.”

Grace Williams, fundraising manager for Air Ambulance NI said: “We were delighted to welcome Paul and his family down to the base recently. Raising this figure is a truly incredible achievement, and we’re thrilled to hear that Paul is doing so well following his accident.

“None of us know who might need this service and donations are essential to keep the team flying. This donation will fund the service for three days, enabling the team to make a difference to six patients in need. Our heartfelt thanks go to Paul, Annette, the Brannigan family and everyone who supported their fundraising efforts, for this tremendous support.”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.