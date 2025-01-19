Co Tyrone factory worker given suspended jail sentence for hitting ex-partner on head
Thirty-seven-year-old Cesaltino Sarmento from Moor Road in Coalisland, was convicted of common assault and domestic abuse.
Ordering him to pay £500 compensation to the victim, District Judge Francis Rafferty told Sarmento that if he breached the sentence in all likelihood he would go to jail.
The court heard the charges had been contested and the case adjourned for sentencing.
Counsel prosecuting told the court that the injured party was at work in a local factory when the defendant hit her.
She said while the victim suffered no injury, she complained of neck pain following the incident on May 1 2023.
The lawyer said the victim had been in a relationship with Sarmento who subjected her to abuse, such as shouting at her if he saw her speaking to other men, on dates between May 1 2022 and April 30 2023.
Defence counsel Noel Dillon said the defendant had behaved disgracefully especially in regard to the assault which had taken place at work.
He explained the defendant had come to Northern Ireland ten years ago from East Timor and had three children with the injured party.
Mr Dillon said the relationship was now over and pleaded with the court to "leave something hanging over" the defendant's head as he still had contact with the children.