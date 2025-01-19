Co Tyrone factory worker given suspended jail sentence for hitting ex-partner on head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Tyrone factory worker who hit his ex-partner on the back of the head while she was sitting at work, was given a seven-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-seven-year-old Cesaltino Sarmento from Moor Road in Coalisland, was convicted of common assault and domestic abuse.

Ordering him to pay £500 compensation to the victim, District Judge Francis Rafferty told Sarmento that if he breached the sentence in all likelihood he would go to jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the charges had been contested and the case adjourned for sentencing.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel prosecuting told the court that the injured party was at work in a local factory when the defendant hit her.

She said while the victim suffered no injury, she complained of neck pain following the incident on May 1 2023.

The lawyer said the victim had been in a relationship with Sarmento who subjected her to abuse, such as shouting at her if he saw her speaking to other men, on dates between May 1 2022 and April 30 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Noel Dillon said the defendant had behaved disgracefully especially in regard to the assault which had taken place at work.

He explained the defendant had come to Northern Ireland ten years ago from East Timor and had three children with the injured party.

Mr Dillon said the relationship was now over and pleaded with the court to "leave something hanging over" the defendant's head as he still had contact with the children.