Co Tyrone labourer involved in two-vehicle crash after his 'lift home let him down' loses licence for 18 months
Forty-year-old Anthony Maynes from Killymuck Road, Coagh, was also fined £500 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in blood at Shore Road, Drumenagh, Ballyronan, on November 16 last year.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was "very lucky" there had been no fatalities.
The judge said the defendant's car had swerved across the road and collided with the other vehicle before colliding with a tree.
She noted the alcohol reading provided by Maynes was 192 mg per 100 mililitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 mg.
"One of the highest readings I have seen in a long time,” said the judge.
A defence lawyer said Maynes, a father of three, had been out for the evening and his “lift home had let him down” and he decided to drive.
He stressed the defendant was not putting that forward as an excuse for his behaviour.
The lawyer said the damage caused in the collision had been covered by his insurance company.
He said Maynes had pleaded guilty to the offence to the police at Antrim Area Hospital, and is aware that he is going to get a long disqualification.
The District Judge told Maynes it was a “shocking” decision he made to drive as it had put at risk his life and the lives of members of the public.