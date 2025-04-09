Phoenix Integrated Primary School: Education Minister officially opens new £7.3 million building in Cookstown

Education Minister, Paul Givan has officially opened a new state-of-the-art building at Phoenix Integrated Primary School, Cookstown.

The £7.3million project, funded through the Fresh Start Programme supported by the UK Government, will provide a new seven class-base school and single nursery unit.

The Minister said: “The investment of over £7.3million will help to improve the experience for pupils, staff and the wider school community now and for years to come.

“These new facilities can only inspire children from the Cookstown area and beyond. This investment also signifies my Department’s confidence in the success, importance and future of everyone involved with Phoenix Integrated Primary School.

Education Minister Paul Givan pictured with Principal Heather Watson, Chair of the Board of Governors Elizabeth Simpson, Sean Pettis Chief Executive NICIE, Paul Caskey Chief Executive IEF and pupils at the official opening of a new state of the art school at Phoenix Integrated Primary School, Cookstown. Photo: suppliedEducation Minister Paul Givan pictured with Principal Heather Watson, Chair of the Board of Governors Elizabeth Simpson, Sean Pettis Chief Executive NICIE, Paul Caskey Chief Executive IEF and pupils at the official opening of a new state of the art school at Phoenix Integrated Primary School, Cookstown. Photo: supplied
“I would like to commend staff, pupils, parents and the Board of Governors for their perseverance and patience over the last number of years as the project team has taken the work through the various stages to where we are now – a fantastic, new, state-of-the-art building.”

Construction on the site began in January 2023 and was completed in August 2024.

