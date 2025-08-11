Police discovered a number of viable improvised explosive devices in a search of a man's bedroom which led to a security alert in the Co Tyrone village of Moy, a court has heard.

Thirty-year-old Barry McCann of Oakfield Gardens, Moy, was remanded into custody accused of having explosives in his possession on August 8.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Monday that McCann was seen running off towards Oakfield Gardens after being involved in a collision at Killyman Street.

A detective constable told the court that he could connect the accused to the charge. He said at 4.30pm police were tasked to McCann's family home where “bomb making equipment” had been found.

Enniskillen Courthouse | Google

The officer said they found a glass jar containing petrol and there was also black powder and matches, and eight viable explosive devices were found in a search of a built-in wardrobe of a bedroom.

He said surrounding properties, which included elderly people and children, were evacuated while the devices were dealt with by the Army.

The officer said ten mobile phones and sim cards together with other items of significance were also found.

A prosecuting lawyer alleged McCann told police after his mental health was assessed that he had an “ideation to harm people”.

A defence lawyer said McCann suffered from a borderline personality disorder and disassociation and now faced a significant amount of time on remand.

The District Judge ordered a pre-sentence report in relation to the motoring charges and an Article 51 inquiry into the mental health of the accused.

She adjourned the case until September 3 for McCann to appear via video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court.