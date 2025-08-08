A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives after viable devices were made safe during an overnight security alert in the Oakfield Gardens area in Moy.

Residents, who had been evacuated to a sports club, have returned to their homes. The alert began after a suspicious object was reported at a residential property shortly before 4.40pm on Friday, August 8.

In a statement on Saturday, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Officers attended the scene, and a public safety operation commenced. Cordons were put in place and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes overnight.

“Ammunition Technical Officers determined that there were a number of viable devices in the property and carried out controlled explosions, before residents were able to return to their homes on Saturday morning.

"There is no further risk to the public, but officers remain in the area this morning as part of our ongoing investigation.

“This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, and we understand the impact of the disruption faced. We are grateful for their support and cooperation as we worked to keep everyone safe.

"One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“A number of items have been taken away for further examination and as enquiries are ongoing, we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1138 of 8/8/25.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form