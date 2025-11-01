Co Tyrone man accused of assaulting two females is released on bail at Dungannon Court

A Co Tyrone man accused of assaulting two females was released on bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Danny Peter Seamus Maguire, aged 33, from Burnvale Crescent in Cookstown, is charged with assaulting one of the females, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm, and the common assault of the other.

The court heard the alleged offences happened on September 27 this year.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

A police officer told the court that he could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

District Judge Francis Rafferty released Maguire on personal bail of £100 to appear again in court on November 26.

The judge made it a condition of the bail that he has no contact either directly or indirectly with the alleged injured parties; does not consume alcohol in a public place, and submits to an alcohol breath test if he is required to do so by the police.