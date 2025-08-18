Co Tyrone man accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child is released on bail

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:50 BST
A 57-year-old Co Tyrone man has been in court on a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Ian Stanley Boyd, whose address was listed as Lisbeg Road in Ballygawley, is also accused with attempting to incite a child under the age of 16 to engage in a sexual act.

The alleged offences took place between February 8 and February 24 last year.

Boyd spoke to confirm his identity and that he understood the nature of the charges against him.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she could connect the defendant to the charges.

The accused was released on personal bail of £200 to appear again at the same court again on September 10.

District Judge Francis Rafferty ordered the defendant to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 years unless approved by Social Services, and to live at his present residence.

