Charis Cancer Care announces its inaugural ‘Walk the Fea Way’ to raise vital funds

Charis Cancer Care is delighted to announce its inaugural ‘Walk the Fea Way’, a scenic 4km charity walk around the stunning Lough Fea, near Cookstown.

The walk, in partnership with Dungannon based juicing business Perfectly Pure Juices, takes place on Saturday, September 27, and will be followed by a family fun day to raise vital funds and awareness for Charis Cancer Care’s life-changing services.

‘Charis Cancer Care is more than a charity; it’s a place of hope and healing for anyone impacted by cancer,’ said Income Generation Manager, Arlene McEvoy from Charis Cancer. ‘By taking part in Walk the Fea Way, you’re helping us continue to provide compassionate, personalised support to those who need it most.’

The community-driven fundraiser is open to people of all ages and offers a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of the Sperrin Mountains while supporting individuals and families affected by cancer across Northern Ireland.

Kathie McCausland, Perfectly Pure Nutritional Juices; Claire Hughes, Corporate Fundraiser at Charis Cancer Care; Imelda McGucken, Director of Care at Charis Cancer Care; Arlene McEvoy, Income Generation Manager at Charis Cancer Care; and Bernie Mooney, Administrator at Charis Cancer Care. Credit: Supplied

For Kathie McCausland of Perfectly Pure, the partnership is a deeply personal one. While caring for her ill brother and father, she discovered the power of fresh, nutrient-rich juices. Inspired by their positive impact, she embarked on a mission to share these health benefits with others. What started as a gesture of love has now grown into a thriving business rooted in compassion and community.

“When I recently heard about the free counselling and holistic therapies Charis Cancer Care offers to people affected by cancer, I couldn’t wait to visit their premises,” said Kathie. “And when I saw first-hand the work they do by beautiful Lough Fea, I knew I had to get involved. This partnership means so much to me. It’s a way of giving back, and I know my dad would be so proud. I encourage all my customers, family, friends, and people from across Northern Ireland to register and help raise vital funds for this incredible charity.”

All proceeds from the event will go directly toward the vital services Charis Cancer Care provides including counselling, complementary therapies, nutritional advice, and financial guidance which are offered free of charge. In the past year alone, Charis Cancer delivered over 6,200 support sessions to more than 1,000 clients, offering hope and healing from its peaceful centre on the banks of Lough Fea.

The walk begins at Charis Cancer Care on Lough Fea Road, Cookstown, with a £10 entry fee per participant (under-12s go free). Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship. The day will include entertainment, a complimentary lunch, and a host of fun activities for children and families.

Whether you’re walking in memory of a loved one, supporting someone currently in treatment, or simply looking for a meaningful way to spend time with friends and family, ‘Walk the Fea Way’ promises a heartwarming blend of community, remembrance, and fun.

‘Every step you take and every donation you make is helping someone in need,’ added Kathie. ‘It’s a huge honour for me to be part of something so special.’

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4js67mdh or contact Charis Cancer on 028 8676 9217.

