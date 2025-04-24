Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 46-year-old Co Tyrone man charged in connection with the seizure of drugs estimated to be worth over £400,000 has appeared at the magistrates' court in Ballymena.

Alan Moore, of Killeen Road in Victoria Bridge, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand on the charges.

He is accused of possession of a cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply on March 29 this year.

The charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of around £425,000 by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, who stopped a man in a lorry travelling from the area of Larne harbour on Saturday, March 29.

The defendant has been further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to May 22.