A Co Tyrone man who assaulted two people in a Cookstown pizza shop, was fined a total of £800 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Connor Neeson, aged 24, from Ballynagilly Road, Cookstown, admitted two charges of common assault of a male and female on July 7 last year.

Describing it as “disgraceful behaviour”, District Judge Francis Rafferty also ordered Neeson to pay each of the victims £400.

Mr Rafferty told Neeson that he was “previously a man of good character that he has now lost”.

The court heard Neeson entered the pizza store while the two victims were there and became aggressive towards patrons.

Prosecuting counsel said he struck the male to the face and when the female intervened, he pushed her back and she struck her head.

He said they were both taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where the female was treated for concussion and given painkillers, and the male sustained a laceration to the gum and blurred vision in addition to bruising.

Counsel said that incident had been captured on the store’s CCTV, and asked the court for a no-contact restraining order.

A defence lawyer said the defendant’s behaviour cannot be condoned and he “deeply regrets” what happened having entered an early plea.

He explained the incident had occurred within “a circle of friends” and Neeson had no previous convictions.

The lawyer added that he had too much drink taken on the night.

Giving Neeson 12 weeks to pay, District Judge Rafferty said he would not be granting a restraining order.