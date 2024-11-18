Co Tyrone man bit constable on the kneecap during incident in Dungannon town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who bit a police officer on the kneecap in Dungannon, has been ordered to carry out 140 hours Community Service at the local Magistrates Court on Friday.

Dominic Hill (30), of Springdale, Dungannon, admitted charges of assaulting police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour at Perry Street on February 18 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to a concern for safety and found the defendant lying in a doorway with his property scattered around the street.

She said he began to grab at police and when told not to do this he became more aggressive and kicked out and bit a constable on the kneecap.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

A defence lawyer said to his credit the defendant has stayed out of trouble since the incident.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told Hill that he was subject of a Probation Order until July next year.

Mr Rafferty warned the defendant that he would jail him if he breached the order.