Improvements to Moneymore park will 'enhance the wellbeing' of locals and visitors says Minister

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, visited Manor Park, Moneymore on Wednesday to view improvements to the popular walking venue totalling £260,000.

The park has recently undergone extensive improvement works which were funded as part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme.

Contributions include £126,749.32 from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), £106,815.17 from the Department for Communities (DfC), and £22,700 from Mid Ulster District Council.

This project is one of seven initiatives being delivered by Mid Ulster District Council through the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown is pictured with the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Andrew Muir MLA and Sharon McGowan and Patrick Cosgrove from the Department for Communities (DfC), during a visit to Manon Park, Moneymore which has recently undergone extensive improvement works totalling £260,000, funded as part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit: Supplied

The Council’s vision was to improve the existing facility and enhance community and recreational activities in rural villages. The completed project now offers safer access to local amenities, fosters an inclusive environment that promotes health and well-being for both residents and visitors, and offers new opportunities for social interaction to help reduce social isolation.

The project included several upgrades to improve accessibility, safety, and overall functionality of the area. Resurfacing and the installation of low-level lighting along pathways will enhance visibility and accessibility throughout the year. Safe and direct pathways will be created to connect Manor Park with the local village and nearby residential areas, ensuring secure linkages for all users.

Additionally, the car park underwent enhancements including new lighting to support year-round use, an extension to increase capacity, resurfacing, and clear line marking.

Accessibility improvements across the site were included to ensure the Manor Park is more compliant with Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) standards, making the area more inclusive for all visitors.

A clear separation between pedestrian pathways and parking spaces was established, promoting safety and ease of movement. Upgrades to the sluice gate will enhance river flow and improve flood management onsite, helping to protect the area during adverse weather.

The addition of features such as signage, picnic tables, seating, and informational, and interpretation panels enriches the visitor experience, making the site more welcoming and informative.

Speaking about the improvements to the park, Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Wesley Brown said, “I am thrilled to endorse the extensive and beneficial improvement works for Manor Park, our beloved green space. Thanks to this generous funding from both DAERA and DFC, we have successfully been able to enhance the park’s natural beauty, accessibility, and amenities, ensuring it remains a welcoming haven for all residents.

“These improvements reflect the Council’s commitment to preserving and enriching our community’s outdoor spaces for families, visitors, and future generations to enjoy.”

Minister Muir added: “The completion of this project as part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Programmeis a great example of collaborative working between departments, working closely with Mid Ulster District Council and the wider community. The improvements made will enhance the wellbeing of the communities who live here and of those who choose to visit.”

Welcoming the improvement works, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I’d like to commend the close collaboration between council and the local community in achieving a fantastic outcome for Manor Park. The input from all parties involved is an excellent example of the Departments commitment to making a real and meaningful impact in our local communities. These improvements will have a long-lasting effect on community and economic development in the Moneymore area.”