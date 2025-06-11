Co Tyrone man found to be cultivating cannabis in a wardrobe, Dungannon court hears
Bryant Franklin George Charleton, aged 33, from Whitelough Road, Aughnacloy, admitted charges of cultivating cannabis and possessing the drug on June 1 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that police on mobile patrol in the Aughnacloy area had reason to stop at a property at Whitelough Road and while speaking to Charleton noticed a smell of cannabis at the house.
The lawyer said the defendant had been making a joint in the kitchen where police found quantities of the drug along with three cannabis plants at various stages of development in a spare bedroom at the property.
She said a total of 32 grams of cannabis and the three plants in the wardrobe were seized.
Making a destruction order for the drug, District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose a community service order.