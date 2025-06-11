A Co Tyrone man who had three cannabis plants growing in a built-in wardrobe, has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of Community Service.

Bryant Franklin George Charleton, aged 33, from Whitelough Road, Aughnacloy, admitted charges of cultivating cannabis and possessing the drug on June 1 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that police on mobile patrol in the Aughnacloy area had reason to stop at a property at Whitelough Road and while speaking to Charleton noticed a smell of cannabis at the house.

The lawyer said the defendant had been making a joint in the kitchen where police found quantities of the drug along with three cannabis plants at various stages of development in a spare bedroom at the property.

She said a total of 32 grams of cannabis and the three plants in the wardrobe were seized.

Making a destruction order for the drug, District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose a community service order.