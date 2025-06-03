Incoming DUP Chair of Mid Ulster Council 'honoured and thrilled' to be selected for office

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:51 BST

DUP Councillor Frances Burton has been elected as the new Chair of Mid Ulster District Council at the annual general meeting on Monday night.

Cllr Burton, who represents Clogher Valley, replaces outgoing Sinn Féin Councillor Eugene McConnell.

The new Deputy Chair is Moyola SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston.

In a Facebook post, Cllr Burton said: “Honoured and thrilled to be selected as Mid Ulster Council Chair at tonight's AGM.

Pictured, from left, are the new Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Frances Burton and Deputy Chair, Cllr Denise Johnston | MUDCPictured, from left, are the new Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Frances Burton and Deputy Chair, Cllr Denise Johnston | MUDC
"Sincere thanks to colleagues past and present as referenced in my acceptance speech for their support and encouragement over the years.

“Thanks also to the amazing Clogher Valley residents who have encouraged, worked with and supported me over the last 20 years in serving them. I feel so blessed to do the job I do, loving with my whole heart the Cloghervalley area and the community I serve. Looking forward to the work in the year ahead in God's will and perfect timing.

“Thank you for giving me the best job as a Cloghervalley Cllr ever.”

