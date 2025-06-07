A Co Tyrone man has been sent for trial on sex charges involving young females.

Caoimhin Morgan, aged 30, from Ardnaskea Drive, Coalisland, faces a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual activity by adult with child aged 13-16 years, attempted sexual activity with a child, and breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order between May 3 and May 6 last year.

Morgan replied ‘no’ when asked by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

When asked if he wished to tender a written statement of evidence, he again replied ‘no’.

Prosecution counsel said there was a prima facie case to answer and asked for the matter to be returned to Dungannon Crown Court.

District Judge Francis Rafferty released Morgan on personal bail of £250 to appear for arraignment at the Crown Court on September 16.

The judge granted legal aid for one counsel.