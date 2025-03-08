A Co Tyrone man has been in court accused of making a threat to kill a female.

James Robert Stewart, aged 34, of no fixed address, Cookstown, is also charged with non-fatal strangulation, and common assault of a female on January 7 this year.

Stewart also faces a charge of damaging a back door aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse on January 6 last.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she could connect the defendant to the charges before the court.

Dungannon Courthouse. Picture: Google

In reply to Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare, the officer said police would be objecting to bail.

Stewart, who was not professionally represented, said he would not be making an application for bail.

He told the judge that he would be contacting a solicitor in the near future.

The judge remanded him into custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on March 19.