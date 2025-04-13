Co Tyrone man returned for trial on drug charges
A man has been returned for trial accused of unlawfully possessing cocaine, cannabis and pregablin.
Jason McReynolds, aged 34, from Gortnaskea Road, Dungannon, is also charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply another on June 19 last.
McReynolds replied ‘no’ when asked by the court clerk during a preliminary enquiry at Dungannon Magistrates Court if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.
He was released on £500 bail until his arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on May 13.