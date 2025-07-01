Co Tyrone man threatened police who came to help him that he would have them killed by the IRA

A district judge has warned a Dungannon man who threatened police who came to help him that he would have them killed by the IRA, not to re-offend over the coming months.

Sean McShane, aged 25, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, Lisburn, had sentencing on a charge of assault on police adjourned until December 5 to monitor his behaviour.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told McShane that if he failed to take directions from the various agencies who were helping him, or committed further offences in this period, he would go back into custody.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on October 22 last year around 3.30pm, police were alerted to a possible suicide in which a male, McShane, was threatening to cut his throat.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was heavily intoxicated and was physically and verbally abusive towards police officers who had to use leg limb restraints.

He said McShane shouted that he would get them killed by the IRA and spat at police, hitting a constable on the thigh.

A defence lawyer stressed that McShane has mental health issues, alcoholism and ADHD disorder and was engaging with the relevant agencies.

He accepted that was no excuse for his behaviour on this occasion as the police were there to help him and had called an ambulance.

Deferring sentencing, Judge Rafferty said McShane had all these different agencies trying to keep him right and he responds with “this type of disgusting behaviour”.

He told him to take all directions from these agencies and not to re-offend.