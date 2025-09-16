Co Tyrone man to stand trial charged with attempted sexual communication with girl

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Tyrone man has been returned for trial on charges of attempted sexual communication with a female child.

Simon Thompson, aged 52, from Queens Park, Fivemiletown, was charged with between May 25 and June 7, 2023, being a person aged 18 years or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual communication attempted to communicate with a person under 16 years, the communication being sexual.

Thompson faces a further two similar charges.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that there was a prima facie case to answer.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI Wortdplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | NI Wortd
placeholder image
When asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges, Thompson replied 'no'.

He also replied 'no' when asked if he wished to tender a written statement of evidence.

District Judge Francis Rafferty released him on bail of £250 until his arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on October 14.

He imposed conditions that Thompson resides at Queens Park, Fivemiletown, and has no contact with any person under 18 years.

