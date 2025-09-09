Planning permission has been granted for the extension of a business park to facilitate the establishment of a new agri food hub in Donaghmore.

The planning application – for Torrent Valley Business Park at Gortnagola Road – was mentioned at the latest Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, with all committee members indicating that they were supportive of the plans.

The applicant is Donaghmore-based social enterprise, Torrent Valley Initiative. They were represented by McKeown and Shields Associates Ltd, Coalisland.

Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning officers stated in their report: “This application seeks full planning permission for the proposed extension of the existing business park, to facilitate the establishment of a new Agri Food Hub on land immediately west of the Torrent Valley Business Park.

The agri-food incubator units will be built in this field, next to Torrent Valley Business Park. Credit: Google

“Officers do not have any concerns this proposal would impact on nearby amenities of residents, due to the separation distance between them.

“Initially, this development was submitted with rear of the building fronting onto the road, with no area to the rear for deliveries or servicing of the units, which was deemed unacceptable.

“Following amendments, the building was orientated in a similar fashion as that of the adjacent Torrent Valley Business Park, and the agent was asked to move it further into the site to allow space for deliveries to be made to the rear of the building, as it is preferable.

“This proposed building is set out within three blocks each, with a footprint of 160m2, measuring 16 metres in length and 10 metres deep.

The development will provide an additional floorspace of almost 500m2 of adaptable incubator units. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“They have a flat roof which falls to the rear, with a maximum height of 5.6 metres.

“The agent has said this proposed development will provide an additional floorspace of almost 500m2 of adaptable incubator units, where agri-food businesses will be encouraged to set up, develop and expand.

“The amended scheme, as now proposed, is considered to be acceptable in terms of the layout and design, which is more reflective of the existing adjacent development than what was initially proposed.

“Officers are content the cladding finishes of this development will complement the adjacent Torrent Valley Business Park, and will not be out of keeping in this area.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Independent Councillor Dan Kerr of Torrent DEA), and seconded by Independent Councillor Kevin McElvogue of Clogher Valley.