Co Tyrone man took police to drugs when they arrived to search house, court told

A young Co Tyrone man found with a quantity of drugs at his home, has been given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gary McCalmont, aged 24, from Keeran Bridge, Pomeroy, admitted charges of possessing the Class C drugs, diazepam and pregablin, and the Class B drug cannabis, on October 4 last year.

Passing sentence, District Judge Francis Rafferty warned McCalmont that if he continued to offend, in all likelihood he would begin his jail term with a three-month sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel prosecuting said police carried out a search of the defendant’s home under two warrants and found cannabis, diazepam and pregablin.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

She said she did not have the exact quantities of each of the drugs found, but McCalmont did not have a prescription for them.

A defence lawyer explained it was a case in which McCalmont had taken the police to the drugs, and they did not have to “search through the house”.

He added the defendant had a lot of issues and he believed the drugs helped him to cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making an order for the destruction of the drugs, Judge Rafferty told the defendant that he had ruled himself out of Probation as he could not do supervised work.

The judge express doubt over the defendant’s claim that the cannabis was helping with his paranoia.

He warned McCalmont that if he committed further offences he would receive a custodial sentence. The judge added that he would leave something hanging over his head.