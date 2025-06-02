Co Tyrone man who admitted stealing groceries is given suspended jail term

A Cookstown man who pleaded guilty to stealing £18 in groceries was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ryan Daniel Charles Ruddy, aged 32, whose address was given as Molesworth Street, committed the offence on October 24 last year.

District Judge Francis Rafferty heard the matter pre-dated offences the defendant had been given a suspended jail term for at a previous court.

The judge ordered Ruddy to pay £18 compensation to the injured party and allowed him four weeks.