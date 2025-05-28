Mid Ulster's young litter-pickers praised for Big Spring Clean efforts

Councillor Jolene Groogan has praised the young litter pickers who took to the streets and roads of Mid Ulster recently, as part of the annual ‘Big Spring Clean’.

The Sinn Féin representative for Moyola DEA also had warm words for kind-hearted traders and community figures who supported the initiative.

Speaking at a recent Environment committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Groogan stated: “I just wanted to thank a few people. We had what we call the Big Screen Clean in Ballinascreen.

“The Eurospar [in Draperstown] provided free ice cream for any children that took part in that, and that was a really good bit of community spirit.

Some of the community-minded residents of Granville who organised their own Big Spring Clean in late March. Photo: Mark Robinson

“Rosemary Hunter, from the Ballinascreen Community Forum, did a lot of work on it, and a wee special shout-out to John Murtagh as well from the council. He’s unreal at all those litter picks and he’s really the backbone of it, and he deserves a special thank you.”

Committee chair, Councillor Niall McAleer (SF, Torrent DEA) remarked: “John does a magnificent job and all the staff. Some great work is being done during the Big Clean.”

Councillor Brian McGuigan (SF, Carntogher DEA) pointed out that some stretches of road were too hazardous for litter pickers, and he hoped these areas would be covered as well: “Maghera did theirs at the weekend, but there’s a couple of stretches of busy road where there’s a lot of traffic, and they felt there was a danger in putting litter pickers out onto the road because there is no proper signage.”

Cllr McGuigan went on to indicate he would fill in the relevant council officers in relation to the areas that need attended to.

Cllr Jolene Groogan. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

The agenda item described the initiative as follows: “The Big Spring Clean campaign, delivered by Live Here Love Here, is open to individuals, schools, community groups, sports clubs and businesses who wish to organise a group litter pick and clean up their local areas.

“Mid Ulster District Council are proud to support The Big Spring Clean 2025 and have encouraged our residents, community groups, sports clubs and schools to get involved.

“The campaign takes place annually from March 1 to April 30, and is open to everyone who wants to contribute to clearing roads, parks and other green spaces of litter.

“During the two months of the campaign, over 1,240 volunteers helped to clean up Mid Ulster, collecting approximately 1,550 bags of rubbish at 28 different clean-up events.

“The recycling team at Mid Ulster Council support the Big Spring Clean through organising the loan of litter pickers, hi-vis vests and litter bags.

“Once the litter events were completed, Environmental Services staff from the cleansing teams collected and disposed of the full bags of rubbish.

“Some notable groups that have been particularly successful with their events this year, each collecting over 100 bags of litter each, include An Carn; Desertmartin GAC; Castledawson GAC; Big Screen Clean; Lissan GAC; Ardboe Community; Cookstown 100 Clean-Up; Clogher GAA ; Derrytresk Community; Aughnacloy PS; Augher Central PS.

“Whilst schools complete approximately 50% of the litter picks around Mid Ulster, local businesses are becoming more involved in their community and have contributed greatly to the community litter-pick events, along with many sports clubs and other community groups.

“The recycling team have worked hard to forge these community relationships and hope to progress these further in the next year.”