Co Tyrone man who called police 'black b******s" at The Square in Moy, ordered to do Community Service
Niall Loughran, aged 25, from Aghinduff Park, Dungannon, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at The Square in Moy on July 13 last.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that police were in The Square area around 1.30am when the incident occurred.
She said Loughran was warned by the police about his behaviour after he called them “black b******s” and used other “expletives”, but the defendant continued to engage with officers.
The lawyer said a number of members of the public were in the vicinity at the time, and Loughran was arrested.
A defence lawyer explained the incident had been “alcohol fuelled”.
He said the court had ordered a short pre-sentence report as the defendant has ongoing engagement with Probation.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would continue this engagement with a 90-hour Community Service Order.