Co Tyrone man who felt police were being heavy-handed with youths is fined £150 for resisting
Kevin Murray (56) from Meadowbank, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy when he admitted a charge of resisting police.
The court heard that on April 14 last, police on mobile patrol in Dungannon around 2am signalled the driver of a vehicle to stop at Windmill Court.
Prosecuting counsel said while they were speaking to the driver of the car, four men including the defendant approached police.
She said Murray had to be arrested after he attempted to interfere on multiple occasions while the two constables were talking to the youths in the car.
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked why the defendant had behaved in this way when it was "none of his business."
A defence lawyer said Murray felt the police were being heavy-handed and accepts he had been foolish.