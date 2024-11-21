Co Tyrone man who stole charity box while struggling with heroin addiction given suspended jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Tyrone man who stole money from a Mid Ulster cancer charity was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-one-year-old Emmet McKillion, from Coagh Crescent in Cookstown, admitted stealing an undisclosed amount from Friends of Charis on July 1 last year.

McKillion, who appeared by way of video link in court, also admitted a charge of criminal damage to a police vehicle on the same date.

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant had urinated in the police vehicle but the PSNI were not seeking compensation towards cleaning the vehicle.

A defence lawyer said the offence of stealing charity boxes was "very mean", and it had taken place while the defendant was struggling with a heroin addiction and his efforts to maintain a programme of treatment.

He added McKillion was in custody because he cannot perfect bail at the moment.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said stealing from a charity was “despicable.”