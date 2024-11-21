Co Tyrone man who stole charity box while struggling with heroin addiction given suspended jail sentence

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Co Tyrone man who stole money from a Mid Ulster cancer charity was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-one-year-old Emmet McKillion, from Coagh Crescent in Cookstown, admitted stealing an undisclosed amount from Friends of Charis on July 1 last year.

McKillion, who appeared by way of video link in court, also admitted a charge of criminal damage to a police vehicle on the same date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant had urinated in the police vehicle but the PSNI were not seeking compensation towards cleaning the vehicle.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Read More
St Vincent De Paul launches annual appeal to support families at Christmas

A defence lawyer said the offence of stealing charity boxes was "very mean", and it had taken place while the defendant was struggling with a heroin addiction and his efforts to maintain a programme of treatment.

He added McKillion was in custody because he cannot perfect bail at the moment.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said stealing from a charity was “despicable.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice