Co Tyrone man who threatened his uncle armed with an iron bar is ordered to do Community Service

A man who threatened his uncle with an iron bar has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of Community Service.

Curtis McDonagh, aged 27, from Crannog Way, Dungannon, admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon, a metal bar, and common assault arising out of the incident outside a shop in Perry Street on October 1 last.

Prosecuting counsel told the local magistrates court the injured party had reported to police that at approximately 9.30am he had been in his vehicle with his two sons when McDonagh drove past and parked a short distance away.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

The lawyer said the defendant exited the vehicle armed with an iron bar and confronted the injured party, becoming verbally aggressive.

McDonagh was later arrested and alleged the injured party had threatened to kill him.

A defence lawyer explained the father-of-three apologised for his actions on the day.

He said the defendant had lost his temper and there had been “no physical contact or injuries sustained by the other”.