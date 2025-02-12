Co Tyrone man who was 'banging on windows' in a Dungannon estate given 100 hours of Community Service

A Co Tyrone man who was arrested by police for banging on windows in a Dungannon housing estate later urinated in a cell van, the local magistrates court has heard.

Colm James Murray, aged 39, from Windmill Court in Dungannon, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service on charges of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage arising out of the incident which happened on August 25 last year.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also ordered the defendant to pay £100 compensation in respect of the damage to a police cell van.

The court heard that police received a report of a male “banging on windows and causing trouble” in the Fairmount Park area of the town.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival at the scene the defendant became aggressive and had to be handcuffed to the police vehicle.

The lawyer said the reporting person declined to make a statement to the police.

She said as police were leaving him home Murray became increasingly aggressive and would not calm down.

The lawyer said the defendant stood up and pulled down his trousers and urinated over the police cell van.

Defence counsel Noel Dillon asked the court to take into account Murray’s early plea to the matters.

Mr Dillon added that from the pre-sentence report the defendant would be suitable for community service and asked the court to consider this as a disposal.

Making the compensation order, District Judge Rafferty said he would give the defendant 16 weeks to pay the £100.