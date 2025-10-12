Co Tyrone mechanic banned for driving at 'atrocious speed' on dual carriageway

A mechanic said by a district judge to have been travelling at an atrocious speed, has lost his licence for a month.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Devine, aged 36, from Glencon Road, Dungannon, was also fined £315 arising out of the offence on December 23, 2023.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that the defendant was detected travelling at 98mph at 4.55pm on the Cookstown dual carriageway which is restricted to 60 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the detection was made by police, who followed and stopped the vehicle.

The dual carriageway at Moneymore | Google

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained the defendant was travelling behind a flat back lorry which had a sheet of timber that the defendant was concerned would fall off.

Mr Faloon said, for that reason, Devine decided to speed up and overtake.

He explained the defendant’s licence is essential as he prepared people’s cars for MOT and drove to and from the test centre.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was an atrocious speed that could have resulted in an accident.