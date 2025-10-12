Co Tyrone mechanic banned for driving at 'atrocious speed' on dual carriageway
Sean Devine, aged 36, from Glencon Road, Dungannon, was also fined £315 arising out of the offence on December 23, 2023.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that the defendant was detected travelling at 98mph at 4.55pm on the Cookstown dual carriageway which is restricted to 60 mph.
She said the detection was made by police, who followed and stopped the vehicle.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained the defendant was travelling behind a flat back lorry which had a sheet of timber that the defendant was concerned would fall off.
Mr Faloon said, for that reason, Devine decided to speed up and overtake.
He explained the defendant’s licence is essential as he prepared people’s cars for MOT and drove to and from the test centre.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was an atrocious speed that could have resulted in an accident.