Co Tyrone men returned for trial in connection with million pound drugs seizure

Two men have been sent for trial on charges arising out of a drug seizure in Co Tyrone of more than £1 million.

Forty-nine-year-old Barry McMoran from Doon Avenue, Dungannon, is accused of having cannabis in his possession with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between Februrary 21 and May 18 last year.

Thomas Dominic Taggart, aged 39, of Sullenboy Park, Cookstown, faces a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply on May 18 last year.

McMoran, who appeared by video link from Magilligan Prison, and Taggart both replied “no” when asked by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday if they wished to say anything or give a written statement of evidence in connection with the charges.

Deputy District Judge Gerry Trainor returned them for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 9.

McMoran was remanded in custody, and Taggart was released on £500 bail.