Co Tyrone motorist caught doing 104mph overtaking a vehicle escapes driving disqualification

A motorist caught doing 104mph while overtaking a vehicle on the A5 Tullyvar Road, escaped a driving disqualification when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-six-year-old Cathal Rafferty from Whitelough Road, Aughnacloy, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said on May 17 at 11am a car was detected travelling at 104mph in a 60mph at A5 Tullyvar Road, 44mph in excess of the limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A5 Tullyvar Road, Dungannon | Google

The lawyer said a fixed penalty noticed could not be offered because of the high speed.

Rafferty, who was not professionally represented, said there was no justification for that type of speed which had put the lives of others and himself at risk.

He claimed that he would lose his job as a car technician if he lost his licence.

The defendant added that he was running late and was stuck behind a vehicle for a long time and had pulled out to overtake.