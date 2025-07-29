Shocked Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors voiced ‘disgust’ at the serious lack of maintenance and poor state of repair at council-owned Kinnego Marina.

Lough Neagh Sailing Club was packed last Thursday evening for a forthright discussion on berths, lack of maintenance and investment as well as a poor response from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Broken jetties at Kinnego Marina, on the shores of Lough Neagh, Co Armagh. Lough Neagh Sailing Club called a meeting to discuss the lack of action by marina owners Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Many of the jetties are deteriorating to such an extent that boat owners and their children have fallen through rotten wood.

The clubhouse at Kinnego Marina was packed with members plus local politicians who were told of berth holders upset and anger that pleas for action on basic maintenance were being ignored.

Described by some as a ‘death trap’ many berth holders are unable to even leave the jetties due to overgrown weeds and grasses with propellers entangled in the undergrowth.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson after a meeting to discuss issues of regarding the serious disrepair of Kinnego Marina, a facility owned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council. The meeting was held at Lough Neagh Sailing Club which has been raising concerns for several years.

The main question members were asking is can they keep their boats at this marina? One man revealed he had taken time off work to sail from Kinnego to the Lower Bann and put £200 of fuel in his boat – now he can’t go anywhere due to the weed issue.

"Can we hear from the council and know what their plan is to fix these problems,” he asked.

Philip Black of LNSC said: “We have continual problems with weeds despite a new weed cutter being promised in 2018. There never seems to be a plan in place and the weed cutter is either out of action or at one of the other lakes leaving berth holders stuck.

"The jetties are crumbling away and many have fallen in. The last storm saw many boats break free due to rotten decking. There is a danger to life.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Jessica Johnston, attended a meeting at Lough Neagh Sailing Club to discuss the serious disrepair of Kinnego Marina among other issues.

He revealed that in 2018 assurances were made that a new weed cutter would be purchased. Since then, the same promise has been repeated annually, ‘with no lasting resolution in sight’.

"We believe that addressing this matter now is not only a question of leisure provision but of public safety."

Another member of the club revealed that many berth holders’ boats have been stuck at the marina for more than a month due to the overgrown weeds.

He also revealed a club boat used to help train members of the public to sail had been out with an experienced skipper and two members of the public when it was also caught in weeds. They were grateful to a passing speed boat who threw them a line.

Upper Bann MLA Eoin Tennyson attended a special meeting of Lough Neagh Sailing Club to discuss the serious disrepair of Kinnego Marina and other issues.

“That put it out of action as we can’t trust that we can get the boat out and back safely,” he said adding that it was a loss of income to the club.

The berth holders pay a significant annual subscription to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to have a berth at the marina. Many are very angry that the marina is in such bad shape they are unable to use their boats at all.

It is understood legal action is being considered by some berth holders.

Attending last Thursday’s meeting were Ulster Unionist Cllr Kyle Savage, Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson, Deputy Lord Mayor Jessica Johnston and Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson.

All said they were appalled when they heard that members of Lough Neagh Sailing Club were ‘treated with disdain’ by some council staff when they raised urgent maintenance issues. While they were invited, no Council staff, senior or otherwise, attended Thursday’s meeting.

Some LNSC members raised concerns that Oxford Island was up for sale and that was a reason behind a lack of investment at the Marina, however all the councillors who attended assured members that was not the case.

Concerns were raised about ‘secrecy’ surrounding a Master Plan for the Oxford Island and Kinnego Marina area. Club members said they had requested to have sight of the plan for years but ‘hit a brick wall’.

Politicians said this shouldn’t be the case and said they would investigate. One politician said it would be imperative for any Master Plan on the area to involve and have input from members of the sailing club among others.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson described the conditions at Kinnego Marina as ‘deeply concerning’. "The marina's jetties are deteriorating, posing significant risks. There have been instances of individuals and animals falling through - getting entangled in weeds.

"Lough Neagh Rescue recently faced a 2 hour operation to assist two boats ensnared in weeds, resulting in damage to their vessel. Such conditions are unacceptable and endanger lives.

"This is despite the best efforts of our dedicated on the ground council staff who deserve our recognition.”

She called for a move beyond temporary fixes adding the need was for ‘substantial investment’ to modernise jetties, incorporating features like pump-out stations and shore power.

"Weed management must commence in April, not mid-July, and the current practice of sharing a single, often broken, weed cutter across multiple sites must stop. Moreover, we must enhance facilities, recognising the marina's potential as a tourism asset.”

When asked what Stormont could do to help, Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson said there was a role for a myriad of agencies to play and called for action on water quality. “Lough Neagh is the jewel in the crown of our local environment. Council has to take responsibility for its role in basic maintenance, upkeeping of the jetties and ensuring that weed cutting takes place so that sailors here and others can actually navigate their boats in and out.

"There is so much potential here for tourism and the local economy but council has to grasp that opportunity and make the investments that are necessary,” he said.

UUP Cllr Kyle Savage said there need to be scrutiny of agreements with the council. He vowed to hold whoever is responsible to account. “There needs to be a better working relationship between the club and council. The marina is a gold mine. I can see the potential in this area and we need to invest in it.”