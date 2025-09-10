Co Tyrone motorist connected at Dungannon Court to excess alcohol charge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 10th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A Cookstown man has been connected to a drink driving charge.

Rodney William John Thompson, aged 40, from Sperrin Mews in the town is accused of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in urine, and having no insurance.

The alleged offences happened at Sperrin Mews in the town on May 18 this year.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that he believed he could connect Thompson to the charges.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case for a week to allow the defendant to attend court.

