Causeway Coast Mini Club has announced a new date for its Mini 66 event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Club’s original event on August 31 was called off due to weather conditions.

Causeway Coast Mini Club’s weekend of festivities had been due to finish on Sunday, August 31 with a super static show at West Bay car park in Portrush, celebrating 66 years of the Mini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a social media post on the Saturday night, the organisers announced the highly-anticipated event had been cancelled.

Causeway Coast Mini Club have announced that they have a new date for their Mini 66 Show - Sunday, 14 September. CREDIT CCMC

“Tomorrow’s Mini 66 event in Portrush, with regret, has had to be cancelled in its entirety due to the expected weather conditions late morning and on into the afternoon,” a club spokesperson said.

"Wind speeds of up to 50mph and 90% chance of rainfall has forced this decision on us and we, as a club, don’t wish to see anyone injured or their pride and joy accidentally damaged.

"Please accept our apologies and we understand people’s frustration."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now the club has reorganised the marvellous Mini get-together.

Posting on social media, the club said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we have a new date for our Mini 66 Show: Sunday, 14 September 2025.

“We’re keeping an eye on the weather forecasts and everything else will stay the same — except, sadly, our VIP guest Derek Mathewson will not be with us this time.

"If you’re unable to make the new date, don’t worry our Coastal Run is now happening on Sunday 28 September 2025.

"Many people have expressed their wishes to donate their entry fee to our chosen charity, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. This is an option if you can’t make it.”