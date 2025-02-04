Co Tyrone motorist spotted 'videoing police' during First Minister's visit in Donaghmore

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
A motorist who was spotted videoing police officers during a visit of the First Minister to Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was fined £250 at Dungannon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving.

Elana Arthurs, aged 36, from Finula Road in Donaghmore, was also handed six penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident.

Prosecuting counsel said three police officers observed the defendant driving while holding her phone at Castlecaulfield Road in the village and she appeared to be videoing the police.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer described it as an “extremely unusual case”.

He explained that security was high and there was an incident which resulted in the defendant’s brother being mistakenly arrested.

The lawyer stressed there was nothing sinister and the defendant had panicked and was driving very slowly – three or four miles an hour – at the time as her thoughts were with her brother.

