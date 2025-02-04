Co Tyrone motorist spotted 'videoing police' during First Minister's visit in Donaghmore
Elana Arthurs, aged 36, from Finula Road in Donaghmore, was also handed six penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident.
Prosecuting counsel said three police officers observed the defendant driving while holding her phone at Castlecaulfield Road in the village and she appeared to be videoing the police.
Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer described it as an “extremely unusual case”.
He explained that security was high and there was an incident which resulted in the defendant’s brother being mistakenly arrested.
The lawyer stressed there was nothing sinister and the defendant had panicked and was driving very slowly – three or four miles an hour – at the time as her thoughts were with her brother.