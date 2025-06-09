Co Tyrone motorist who lost control and overturned his car at Dungannon is handed suspended jail sentence
Lee Stanley Robinson, aged 33, from Moy Road, Dungannon, admitted charges of possessing cannabis, driving while unfit due to drink/drugs, and careless driving.
District Judge Francis Rafferty also imposed fines totalling £450 and ordered Robinson to pay a £15 offender's levy arising out of an incident at Killyman Road, Dungannon, on June 24 last year.
The judge told the defendant that he had four previous convictions for possessing Class B drugs and "you clearly have a problem”.
Prosecuting counsel said at 3.15pm, police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic accident at Killyman Road and on arrival found the vehicle on its roof top and a male, the defendant, standing beside it.
The lawyer said the defendant appeared lethargic and police noted a smell of cannabis emanating from inside the vehicle. She said they later found cannabis vapes in a clear bag.
Robinson was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a blood specimen which proved positive for drugs.
Counsel said the defendant told police that he had lost control of the car due to the weather.
He said he had been taking cannabis for pain relief and to help him to sleep.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence.