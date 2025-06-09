Co Tyrone motorist who lost control and overturned his car at Dungannon is handed suspended jail sentence

A motorist who told police he lost control of his car due to the weather resulting in it ending up on its roof, was handed a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Stanley Robinson, aged 33, from Moy Road, Dungannon, admitted charges of possessing cannabis, driving while unfit due to drink/drugs, and careless driving.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also imposed fines totalling £450 and ordered Robinson to pay a £15 offender's levy arising out of an incident at Killyman Road, Dungannon, on June 24 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told the defendant that he had four previous convictions for possessing Class B drugs and "you clearly have a problem”.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said at 3.15pm, police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic accident at Killyman Road and on arrival found the vehicle on its roof top and a male, the defendant, standing beside it.

The lawyer said the defendant appeared lethargic and police noted a smell of cannabis emanating from inside the vehicle. She said they later found cannabis vapes in a clear bag.

Robinson was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a blood specimen which proved positive for drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel said the defendant told police that he had lost control of the car due to the weather.

He said he had been taking cannabis for pain relief and to help him to sleep.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence.