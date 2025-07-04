Co Tyrone motorist who told garage staff he would be back to pay for fuel ends up in court

A motorist who told filling station staff he would return with payment for fuel in ten minutes and didn’t come back, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Steven Ileoghan, aged 35, from Redford Park, Dungannon, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service for making off without payment and having no insurance.

He was also handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, for driving while disqualified and fined a total of £425 for having no insurance, no Vehicle Test Certificate, and driving while unaccompanied.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also disqualified Ileoghan from driving for 12 months.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on November 13 last year, police attended the filling station at Ranfurley Road in Dungannon and were informed a male had purchased £72.13 fuel and told staff he didn’t have the money on him and would go home and get it. However, he did not return.

Using CCTV police identified the defendant through the registration on the vehicle and called at his home where he admitted making off without payment. Checks also showed that he was not insured, the lawyer said.

Continuing, he said that on March 8 last, police stopped the defendant driving a vehicle at Oaks Road, Dungannon, and enquiries showed he was disqualified.

A defence lawyer said Ileoghan accepted the offences and explained that he had returned to the garage and made a £20 payment and fully intended to pay the outstanding amount off.

Judge Rafferty made a restitution order for £72.13 in respect of the fuel.