Co Tyrone motorist who was three times the legal alcohol limit loses licence for 16 months

The driver of a car who was three times the legal alcohol limit has lost his licence for 16 months after it ended up in a hedge.

Forty-two-year-old Lukasz Zasun, from Clonmore Road in Dungannon, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay an offender's levy of £15 at the local Magistrates Court on Friday for driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Zasun was fined a further £100 for having no driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel said on June 28 at approximately 12.40am police were called to a one-vehicle collision at Cavan Road, Dungannon.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

The lawyer said on arrival officers saw a car in the hedge with its four tyres off the ground and the defendant was standing nearby.

Counsel said Zasun told police his friend had been driving the car but then admitted that he had been driving.

He was arrested and provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 107 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The lawyer said he produced a ‘ghost’ driving licence and it later transpired that he did not have a licence.

A defence lawyer explained that Zasun had been working from 7am to 11.30pm and he then went with some friends for a couple of drinks which turned into more than a couple of drinks.

He stressed the defendant, a father-of-two young children, was “really embarrassed” by his actions.

The solicitor added that he has been living 12 years in the country and should have a Northern Ireland licence.