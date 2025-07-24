Cookstown's Hollywood Fitness celebrates winning Best Gym in County Tyrone award

A Cookstown-based gym is celebrating winning the Best Gym in County Tyrone award.

Hollywood Fitness was awarded the title by NI-BFit Awards at their annual awards ceremony held in Armagh City Hotel.

Opened in January 2014, the gym is owned by Niall Hollywood who says everyone associated with Hollywood Fitness are delighted at receiving the award.

He said: “Having been nominated, we then had to gather enough votes to make the finals, which we did. We then had to provide a portfolio detailing what we do and for whom. This proof was enough to win us the title.”

Niall Hollywood shows off the award | Supplied

With more than 100 members, Niall is assisted by head coach, Scott and nutritionist, Matty.

"Our members are mostly busy parents, but especially busy mum's who want to re-prioritise their own health and well-being after having put everyone else ahead of themselves for so long,” he explained.

"We specialise in Group Personal Training, delivered in a relaxed, non-judgemental setting. We aim to take all the fear and stigma out of going to the gym and provide a relaxed and fun environment for people to train.”

Head coach Scott Adams instructs a group of members at Hollywood Fitness | Supplied

Niall said the award was for their members.

"This is our members award because they make Hollywood Fitness what it is, they support us by choosing us as their place to better their health and fitness and they are the reason we work so hard to be the best gym we can be,” he continued.

The NI B-Fit Awards highlight the thriving fitness community in Northern Ireland and recognize the dedication of individuals and businesses.