The Causeway Coast’s first five star hotel has been given a five star review by Northern Ireland’s No1 golfer!

Grand slam winning golf legend, Rory McIlroy paid tribute to the ‘world class hospitality’ he received during his stay at Dunluce Lodge during the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

McIlroy stayed at the hotel along with his family during The Open last week and was glowing in his praise for the luxury hotel which overlooks the fourth fairway of Royal Portrush.

The world number two took to social media on Tuesday to thank the hundreds of thousands of fans who made The 153rd Open one of the best in the iconic tournament’s history. He said playing in front of the home crowd at Portrush was an experience he will never forget.

He went on to single out Dunluce Lodge for mention after he and his family had based themselves there for the week.

Speaking on Instagram and Facebook to his combined 4.8million followers McIlroy said: “A special thank-you to the staff at Dunluce Lodge for their world class hospitality.”

It’s been a whirlwind period for the £16.5million hotel which opened its doors back in April. Since then, it has been awarded five-star status by Tourism Northern Ireland and won a host of industry awards including a listing in the Irish Independent’s prestigious Top 50 Places to Stay in Ireland.

General Manager Stephen Meldrum said it was an honour to host Rory and his family for such a historic week.

He said: “It was a privilege to have Rory McIlroy as our guest. Like all of our guests we strived to ensure his stay with us was relaxing and that he had everything he needed to ensure he could concentrate on competing at The Open.

“We pride ourselves on our warm Irish hospitality and maintaining the highest levels of privacy for our guests therefore we were thrilled when Rory praised the hotel publicly.

“Since the social media post we have already received interest from around the world from golf fans wanting to stay in the hotel where Rory called home during The Open.”