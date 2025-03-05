Co Tyrone motorist with 296 road traffic offences on his record given suspended jail sentence

A Co Tyrone motorist said by the district judge to have 296 road traffic offences on his record, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for driving while disqualified.

Brendan Francis Martin McCullagh, aged 45, from Tirooney Road, Sixmilecross, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for one month for having no insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard police stopped McCullagh's vehicle at Tandragee Road, Pomeroy, on January 20 last year, and checks showed he was a disqualified driver.

Dungannon Courthouse. Picture: Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had been disqualified in the Republic of Ireland on July 12, 2023.

A defence solicitor said McCullagh has a “most unedifying record”, but stressed there had been an eight-year gap in his offending.

He said the defendant has made significant changes which have had an impact on his lifestyle, including carrying out “a lot of good work in the local community on a voluntary basis”.