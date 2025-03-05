Co Tyrone motorist with 296 road traffic offences on his record given suspended jail sentence

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Co Tyrone motorist said by the district judge to have 296 road traffic offences on his record, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for driving while disqualified.

Brendan Francis Martin McCullagh, aged 45, from Tirooney Road, Sixmilecross, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for one month for having no insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard police stopped McCullagh's vehicle at Tandragee Road, Pomeroy, on January 20 last year, and checks showed he was a disqualified driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Kickstart your career at Mallaghan Open Night
Dungannon Courthouse. Picture: GoogleDungannon Courthouse. Picture: Google
Dungannon Courthouse. Picture: Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had been disqualified in the Republic of Ireland on July 12, 2023.

A defence solicitor said McCullagh has a “most unedifying record”, but stressed there had been an eight-year gap in his offending.

He said the defendant has made significant changes which have had an impact on his lifestyle, including carrying out “a lot of good work in the local community on a voluntary basis”.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice