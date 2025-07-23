Co Tyrone motorist with 'horrendous record' given suspended jail sentence and banned from driving
Joseph Martin Cullen, aged 35, from Station Road, Clogher, was also banned from the road for two years for driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
The court heard that police spoke to the defendant after observing him driving on the Augher Road, Clogher, at 4.30pm on June 17 last year.
Defence lawyer Craig Patton said Cullen had driven the car to pick up his son from school.
Mr Patton pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence but to leave something that would “keep on the straight and narrow”.
He added that the defendant had behaved stupidly in driving his partner’s car.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that Cullen has a “horrendous record”.
Mr O’Hare said he would stay his hand and not impose an immediate custodial sentence.