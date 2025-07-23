Co Tyrone motorist with 'horrendous record' given suspended jail sentence and banned from driving

A Co Tyrone motorist said by the judge to have a “horrendous record”, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Martin Cullen, aged 35, from Station Road, Clogher, was also banned from the road for two years for driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard that police spoke to the defendant after observing him driving on the Augher Road, Clogher, at 4.30pm on June 17 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence lawyer Craig Patton said Cullen had driven the car to pick up his son from school.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

Mr Patton pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence but to leave something that would “keep on the straight and narrow”.

He added that the defendant had behaved stupidly in driving his partner’s car.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that Cullen has a “horrendous record”.

Mr O’Hare said he would stay his hand and not impose an immediate custodial sentence.