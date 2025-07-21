A major resurfacing scheme on the M1 at Craigavon is to begin this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £3million major improvement works along the eastbound carriageway, between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) is scheduled to take place between Friday, July 25 and August 8.

The Department for Infrastructure said a series of lane and road closures will be necessary to ensure the safety of road users and workers while the work takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 Junction 11 (Ballynacor) eastbound on-slip road (Belfast bound) will be closed for the duration of the works with diversionary route signed via the M1 westbound carriageway and M1 Junction 12 (Birches) interchange to access the M1 eastbound carriageway.

A £3million major resurfacing scheme on the M1 Motorway, Craigavon, will commence on Friday, July 25. Picture: Google

M1 motorway eastbound between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) will be reduced to a single lane each day from 6am to 8pm (Monday to Friday); from 7am to 8pm (Saturday); and from 12noon to 8pm (Sunday).

M1 motorway eastbound between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) will be closed each night from 8pm to 6am (Sunday to Thursday); from 8pm (Friday) to 7am (Saturday); and from 8pm (Saturday) to 12noon (Sunday) with a diversionary route signed via A3 Kernan Loop - A3 Northway - A3 Central Way - A3 Lake Road - U1125 Eastway - B2 Silverwood Road - C706 Kiln Road - A76 Lough Road.

A temporary speed limit of 50mph speed limit will also be imposed along the stretch and overtaking will be prohibited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Liz Kimmins described the work as “a very significant investment in our motorway network” which she said demonstrates her commitment to improving our road infrastructure and will bring “significant benefits” for road users.

"I would like to thank the travelling public in advance for their cooperation while these much-needed works are complete and appeal for everyone to please slow down, be patient and abide by all temporary traffic management arrangements,” the Minister added.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however some delays can be expected and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by August 8 is subject to favourable weather conditions.