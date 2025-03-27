Co Tyrone sex offender given suspended jail sentence for failing to notify police of address

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2025, 07:48 BST
A convicted sex offender who failed to notify police of his address, was given a one-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Francis Devine, aged 33, of no fixed address, Dungannon, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, admitted a charge of failing to comply with the notification requirement to the PSNI on February 9 last.

Prosecuting counsel said Devine had been convicted at Magherafelt Court on February 5 of exposure, and a requirement of that was he had to register his address with the PSNI within three days.

Dungannon Courthouse | Googleplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google

The lawyer said the defendant was arrested in connection with another matter in Belfast, and informed police that he did not think he was expected to notify them as he was homeless.

A defence lawyer said Devine should have known to notify police, as it would have been explained to him at court.

He added the defendant was working with the Housing Association to find new accommodation.

